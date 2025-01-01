$23,900+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
LT / LONG BOX 4WD / AFTERMARKET RIMS / 6PASSENGER BENCH STYLE SEATING / TOW PACKAGE / FOLDING TOW MIRRORS
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,000KM
VIN 1GTN2LEC7GZ303030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # FM-303030
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
2016 GMC Sierra 1500