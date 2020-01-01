Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

6 Inch Lift Sitting on New 35's and Fuel Wheels!

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

6 Inch Lift Sitting on New 35's and Fuel Wheels!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275409
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC0GZ151205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Sierra Lifted With Brand New 35's

Brand New 2 Year MVI!

Brand New 35/12.50R20 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2

Brand New 20x9 Fuel Boost Model D534 With A Matte Black Milled Finish!

28 Inch Light Bar with Matching Back Up Led Light Bars 

Tow Mirrors and Toneau Cover!

This truck was a pavement princess, its looks and drives brand new inside and out!

Own This Lifted Truck For Only $120 Weekly!

With a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) 

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

