2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 GMC Sierra Lifted With Brand New 35's
Brand New 2 Year MVI!
Brand New 35/12.50R20 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2
Brand New 20x9 Fuel Boost Model D534 With A Matte Black Milled Finish!
28 Inch Light Bar with Matching Back Up Led Light Bars
Tow Mirrors and Toneau Cover!
This truck was a pavement princess, its looks and drives brand new inside and out!
Own This Lifted Truck For Only $120 Weekly!
With a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
