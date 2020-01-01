2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

