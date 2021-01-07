Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

214,913 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Only $83 Dollars Weekly! New Tires Undercoated!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Sale

214,913KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6453163
  • Stock #: 2112
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC2GZ107500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,913 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

This truck drives like its brand new! 

Fresh MVI, brand new light truck tires, back rack and just undercoated!

Buy this truck for only $83 Dollars Weekly!!

All Credit Applications Accepted!

Many Warranty Options Starting at Only $8 Dollars Bi-Weekly!


The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. 

This Sierra comes with 17 inch wheels, HID headlamps, a 4.2 inch colour screen display, excellent audio system, cloth seats and rubber floors that make it easy to clean! This truck also features a chrome grille surround, power windows, power locks and air conditioning to keep you comfortable while cruising down the road.

Stop In For a test drive today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

