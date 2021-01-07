+ taxes & licensing
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This truck drives like its brand new!
Fresh MVI, brand new light truck tires, back rack and just undercoated!
Buy this truck for only $83 Dollars Weekly!!
All Credit Applications Accepted!
Many Warranty Options Starting at Only $8 Dollars Bi-Weekly!
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck.
This Sierra comes with 17 inch wheels, HID headlamps, a 4.2 inch colour screen display, excellent audio system, cloth seats and rubber floors that make it easy to clean! This truck also features a chrome grille surround, power windows, power locks and air conditioning to keep you comfortable while cruising down the road.
Stop In For a test drive today!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
