2016 GMC Terrain
SLE2 AWD
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
Used
117,091KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK0G6342034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B24-041
- Mileage 117,091 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L V4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, IntelliLink Infotainment System, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 17-inch Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat, Spacious Cargo Area, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Windows and Locks, Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Fog Lights, StabiliTrak Stability Control System, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Automatic Headlights, Rear Parking Assist, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Sound-absorbing Windshield Glass, Front and Rear Floor Mats, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips, OnStar Guidance Plan, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, High-intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights, Reclining Rear Seats, 6-Speaker Audio System, Rear Defrost, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Adjustable Foot Pedals.Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
Call Dealer
902-802-XXXX(click to show)
New Wave Auto Sales
902-802-8727
2016 GMC Terrain