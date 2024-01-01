2016 GMC Terrain

Menu
CLEAN CARFAX, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L V4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, IntelliLink Infotainment System, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 17-inch Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Drivers Seat, Spacious Cargo Area, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Windows and Locks, Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Fog Lights, StabiliTrak Stability Control System, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Automatic Headlights, Rear Parking Assist, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Sound-absorbing Windshield Glass, Front and Rear Floor Mats, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips, OnStar Guidance Plan, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, High-intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights, Reclining Rear Seats, 6-Speaker Audio System, Rear Defrost, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Adjustable Foot Pedals.

Financing Available 

Trades Welcome 

 

RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE 

 

- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI
- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection
- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty
- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas
- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail
- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax
- Every vehicle is undercoated
- Every vehicle is delivered for free
- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Details Description Features

Location

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

Used
117,091KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK0G6342034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-041
  • Mileage 117,091 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L V4 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, IntelliLink Infotainment System, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 17-inch Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat, Spacious Cargo Area, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Windows and Locks, Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Fog Lights, StabiliTrak Stability Control System, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Automatic Headlights, Rear Parking Assist, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Sound-absorbing Windshield Glass, Front and Rear Floor Mats, Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips, OnStar Guidance Plan, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, High-intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights, Reclining Rear Seats, 6-Speaker Audio System, Rear Defrost, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Adjustable Foot Pedals.Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

