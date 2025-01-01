$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CRV LX AWD
BRAND NEW INSPECTION and CLEAN CARFAX
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
- Freshly detailed
- 125,000 Kilometers
- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED
- AWD
- Automatic Transmission
- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION
- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.
- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL
- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
(902) 890-9423