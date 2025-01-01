Menu
<p><strong>2016 Honda HRV AWD!</strong><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Affordable 2016 Honda HR-V AWD! BRAND NEW INSPECTION!</span></p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br />We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.<br />-    Freshly detailed <br />-    ONLY 125,000 Kilometers!<br />-    FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED<br />-    AWD<br />-    Automatic Transmission<br />-    BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION<br />-    FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.<br />-    FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL<br />-    TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br />Email: info@affordableautosales.ca<br /> </p>

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

Used
125,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H38GM104251

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Honda HR-V