Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

87,740 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX 4WD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX 4WD CVT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9750598
  2. 9750598
  3. 9750598
  4. 9750598
  5. 9750598
  6. 9750598
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9750598
  • Stock #: 1448
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H32GM110224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Honda HR-V EX 4...
 87,740 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX
 37,359 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Pr...
 89,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory