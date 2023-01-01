$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V
EX 4WD CVT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
87,740KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9750598
- Stock #: 1448
- VIN: 3CZRU6H32GM110224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,740 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3