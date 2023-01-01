Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

124,000 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

SE 5-Door 6A

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353738
  • Stock #: 1640
  • VIN: kmhct5ae1gu238448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

