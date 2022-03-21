Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

131,000 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door 6A

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8947939
  2. 8947939
  3. 8947939
  4. 8947939
  5. 8947939
  6. 8947939
  7. 8947939
  8. 8947939
  9. 8947939
  10. 8947939
  11. 8947939
  12. 8947939
  13. 8947939
  14. 8947939
  15. 8947939
  16. 8947939
  17. 8947939
  18. 8947939
  19. 8947939
  20. 8947939
  21. 8947939
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947939
  • Stock #: 1270
  • VIN: kmhct5ae8gu282544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1270
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 72,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper New...
 110,467 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger S...
 123,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory