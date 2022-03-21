2016 Hyundai Accent

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8947939

Stock #: 1270

VIN: kmhct5ae8gu282544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry

