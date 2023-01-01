2016 Hyundai Elantra...

$149,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10110582

10110582 Stock #: 1598

1598 VIN: kmhdh4ae0gu477148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1598

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.