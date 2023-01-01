Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

148,000 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10110585
  • Stock #: 1599
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae9gh795316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 1599
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

