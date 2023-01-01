Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

140,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10602465
  2. 10602465
  3. 10602465
  4. 10602465
  5. 10602465
  6. 10602465
  7. 10602465
  8. 10602465
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10602465
  • Stock #: 1696
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae9gh795509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BEIGH
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1696
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2009 Toyota Corolla CE
 153,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX 5-Spd...
 170,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory