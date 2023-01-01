2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10602465

10602465 Stock #: 1696

1696 VIN: 5npdh4ae9gh795509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BEIGH

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1696

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.