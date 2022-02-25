$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Hyundai Elantra
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
103,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452758
- Stock #: 1148
- VIN: KMHDH4AE7GU571768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1148
- Mileage 103,942 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3