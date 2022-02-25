Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

103,942 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Sport

Sport

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452758
  • Stock #: 1148
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE7GU571768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 150,297 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord EX...
 96,751 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX
 48,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

