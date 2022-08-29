2016 Hyundai Elantra

$17,900 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 4 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323707

9323707 Stock #: 1367

1367 VIN: KMHDH4AE5GU474763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,479 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.