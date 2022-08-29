Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

62,479 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,479KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9323707
  Stock #: 1367
  VIN: KMHDH4AE5GU474763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Come take a look at this 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport! This car is in excellent condition and comes equipped with options such as Alloy Wheels, Sunroof with Shade Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Comfort, Normal, & Sport Driving Modes, AC, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Power Locks, Power Windows, Traction Control, Satellite Radio. There is only 62,000 kms on this, List Price: $17,900.


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, Scotia Dealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

