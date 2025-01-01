Menu
<p><strong>Affordable 2016 Hyundai SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM – Brand new MVI!</strong></p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!</span></em></strong></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p> </p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Automatic Transmission</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Front Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4cyl</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>183,000 Kilometer’s</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Tires to match the season.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p> </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p><p> </p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

183,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
13069636

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1760272095145
  2. 1760272095655
  3. 1760272096068
  4. 1760272096455
  5. 1760272096921
  6. 1760272097374
  7. 1760272097751
  8. 1760272098226
Used
183,000KM
VIN 5XYZU3LB8GG347431

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

