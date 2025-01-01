$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable 2016 Hyundai SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM – Brand new MVI!
PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
- Automatic Transmission
- Front Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4cyl
- 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
- 183,000 Kilometer’s
- Brand new 2-year inspection.
- Tires to match the season.
- Fresh oil change or like-new oil!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Affordable Auto Sales NS
(902) 890-9423