2016 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo 6MT
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
57,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9071767
- Stock #: 1299
- VIN: KMHTC6AE0GU257028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,816 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
