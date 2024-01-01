Menu
<div><span>Here we have a Stunning AWD 2016 Infiniti Q50 S Twin Turbo!! This car is in great condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/ Leather/ Memory/ Power Seats, Power Trunk, Locks, Windows, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Driving Mode Selection, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This car only has 110,000 Kms on it, List Price: $19,900</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428</span><br></div>

2016 Infiniti Q50

110,484 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50

Sport 3L Turbo, Excellent shape AWD

2016 Infiniti Q50

Sport 3L Turbo, Excellent shape AWD

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,484KM
VIN JN1EV7AR9GM340699

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1966
  • Mileage 110,484 KM

Here we have a Stunning AWD 2016 Infiniti Q50 S Twin Turbo!! This car is in great condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/ Leather/ Memory/ Power Seats, Power Trunk, Locks, Windows, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Driving Mode Selection, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This car only has 110,000 Kms on it, List Price: $19,900


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Infiniti Q50