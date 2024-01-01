$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Infiniti Q50
Sport 3L Turbo, Excellent shape AWD
2016 Infiniti Q50
Sport 3L Turbo, Excellent shape AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,484KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1EV7AR9GM340699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1966
- Mileage 110,484 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Here we have a Stunning AWD 2016 Infiniti Q50 S Twin Turbo!! This car is in great condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/ Leather/ Memory/ Power Seats, Power Trunk, Locks, Windows, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Driving Mode Selection, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This car only has 110,000 Kms on it, List Price: $19,900
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2016 Infiniti Q50 Sport 3L Turbo, Excellent shape AWD 110,484 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan 144,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra SR5/TRD Package/Custom Rims/4WD 153,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Infiniti Q50