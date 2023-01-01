$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10376958
- Stock #: 97310
- VIN: 1C4PJLCS4GW297310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,587 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
