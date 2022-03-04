$27,900+ tax & licensing
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
81,083KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8540063
- Stock #: 1145
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS0GW298555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,083 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
