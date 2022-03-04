Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

81,083 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8540063
  • Stock #: 1145
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0GW298555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1145
  • Mileage 81,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

