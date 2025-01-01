Menu
<p><strong>Affordable 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4!</strong><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;>BRAND NEW INSPECTION - Fully certified!</span></p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br />Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br />We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.<br />-    Freshly detailed <br />-    141,000 Kilometers <br />-    FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED<br />-    Automatic Transmission<br />-    BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION<br />-    FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.<br />-    FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL<br />-    TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br />Email: info@affordableautosales.ca<br /> </p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

141,000 KM

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing
12899963

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

VIN 1C4AJWAG6GL147951

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

