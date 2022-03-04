Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | After Market Wheels | Super Clean

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | After Market Wheels | Super Clean

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8473899
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0GL225476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT!

SAHARA EQUIPPED WITH

HEATED SEATS

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

ICE COLD AIR

BLUETOOTH

NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS!

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
MP3 Player
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

