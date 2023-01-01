$25,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
134,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9796417
- Stock #: 1482
- VIN: 1c4ajwag2gl224315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
