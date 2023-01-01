Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

134,000 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9796417
  Stock #: 1482
  VIN: 1c4ajwag2gl224315

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

