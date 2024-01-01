$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE!
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE!
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN salcr2bg2gh603075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2059
- Mileage 79,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2017 Cadillac XT5 Amazing Shape, New Winter Tires to go with the vehicle & New Mvi! 94,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux, EXCELLENT CONDITION, LEATHER, LOADED 4WD 8,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX Coupe, Great Shape, Custom RIMS, NEW Mvi 124,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Land Rover Discovery