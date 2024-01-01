Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

79,000 KM

$21,900

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE!

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE!

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,000KM
VIN salcr2bg2gh603075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2059
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

2016 Land Rover Discovery