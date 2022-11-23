Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

107,801 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

Touring AWD

2016 Mazda CX-3

Touring AWD

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

107,801KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9328498
  • Stock #: 1360
  • VIN: JM1DKBC73G0117730

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,801 KM

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

