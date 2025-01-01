Menu
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

140,500 KM

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4 / DUAL MOONROOF / LEATHER INTERIOR / 1.6L TURBO / HEATED SEATS/

12635061

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4 / DUAL MOONROOF / LEATHER INTERIOR / 1.6L TURBO / HEATED SEATS/

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,500KM
VIN WMWZC5C50GWU04150

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,500 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman