$13,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4 / DUAL MOONROOF / LEATHER INTERIOR / 1.6L TURBO / HEATED SEATS/
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4 / DUAL MOONROOF / LEATHER INTERIOR / 1.6L TURBO / HEATED SEATS/
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,500KM
VIN WMWZC5C50GWU04150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS / 3.5 / 4WD 186,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 TOURING / AWD 183,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S MODEL / POWER SUNROOF / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS /SPARE TIRES / AFTERMARKET RIMS 123,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman