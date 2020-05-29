Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn’s Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Blenkhorn’s Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1591296628
  2. 1591296628
  3. 1591296628
  4. 1591296628
  5. 1591296628
  6. 1591296628
  7. 1591296628
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,031KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5071821
  • Stock #: 0003
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31GZ602047
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blenkhorn’s Auto Sales and Financing

2019 Dodge Charger SXT
 43,641 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 106,031 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL
 111,044 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Blenkhorn’s Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn’s Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory