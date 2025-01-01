$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 / SV /
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 / SV /
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,000KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP6GN309953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2014 Honda Civic LX / 5SPD MANUAL / BLUETOOTH / LOW KMS 102,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE / AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO /LARGE TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / VARIABLE 4WD MODE 123,023 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT / 4WD / WORK TRUCK FLOORS / TOW PACKAGE / 8FOOT LONG BOX / REVERSE CAMERA 115,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Nissan Altima