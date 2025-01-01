Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

38,260 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra

SR

12134223

2016 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,260KM
VIN 3n1ck3cp7gl264818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2195
  • Mileage 38,260 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

2016 Nissan Micra