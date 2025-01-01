$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Micra
SR
2016 Nissan Micra
SR
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,260KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3n1ck3cp7gl264818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2195
- Mileage 38,260 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 76,720 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV CVT 152,100 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Quattro 168,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Nissan Micra