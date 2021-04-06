Menu
2016 Polaris Sportsman 570

2,200 MI

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Financing Available! Call Mike (902)899-2384

Financing Available! Call Mike (902)899-2384

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,200MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6897093
  VIN: 4XASEA574GA268972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 1-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 2,200 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Front and rear bumpers, wintch, passanger rear seat with cargo box, quick detach windshield. Real clean bike!!!!

$7,995   CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 for information ....

Year2016MakePolarisModel570 Sportsman 4x4Mileage2200 miEngine570 ccDrive4WDColorGreenFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

