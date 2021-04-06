2016 Polaris Sportsman 570

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing available! Front and rear bumpers, wintch, passanger rear seat with cargo box, quick detach windshield. Real clean bike!!!!
$7,995 CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 for information ....Year2016MakePolarisModel570 Sportsman 4x4Mileage2200 miEngine570 ccDrive4WDColorGreenFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
