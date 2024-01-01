$13,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Polaris Utility
General 1000 EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,600 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition!! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab including: Roof, front glass windshield, rear glass window, windshield wiper with spray, full doors with upper enclosures, Polaris roof mounted stereo, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, heater and defrost, tilt box, full box enclosure and cover, front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, winch, like new 27" tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real nice bike ! Well looked after!
Year 2016
Make Polaris
Model 1000 GENERAL EPS
Mileage 5600 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Orange and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
902-899-2384