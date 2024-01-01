2016 Polaris Utility

Menu
Excellent condition!! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab including: Roof, front glass windshield, rear glass window, windshield wiper with spray, full doors with upper enclosures, Polaris roof mounted stereo, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, heater and defrost, tilt box, full box enclosure and cover, front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, winch, like new 27 tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real nice bike ! Well looked after!

$13,900

Year    2016
Make    Polaris
Model    1000 GENERAL EPS
Mileage    5600 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Orange and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Excellent Condition

Excellent condition!! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab including: Roof, front glass windshield, rear glass window, windshield wiper with spray, full doors with upper enclosures, Polaris roof mounted stereo, side mirrors, center rear view mirror, heater and defrost, tilt box, full box enclosure and cover, front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, winch, like new 27" tires on blacked out CanAm wheels. Real nice bike ! Well looked after!

$13,900


Year    2016
Make    Polaris
Model    1000 GENERAL EPS
Mileage    5600 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Orange and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

