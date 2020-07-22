2016 Polaris Utility

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Fully automatic, windshield, roof, rear view mirrors, rear window. Extended fender flairs This bike is super clean!!!$7,800Year2016MakePolarisModel570 ACE 4X4Mileage5500 miEngine570 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2