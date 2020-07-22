Menu
2016 Polaris Utility

5,500 MI

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

570 Ace

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

5,500MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5693732
  VIN: 4XADAA576GA615352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK/RED
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 5,500 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Fully automatic, windshield, roof, rear view mirrors, rear window. Extended fender flairs This bike is super clean!!!

$7,800Year2016MakePolarisModel570 ACE 4X4Mileage5500 miEngine570 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected

