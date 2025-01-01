Menu
<p><strong>Affordable 2016 Dodge Ram Sport 4X4 </strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trade in – AS IS Sale</span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p> </p><p>- Freshly detailed</p><p>- Inspection good until March 2026</p><p>- 240,000 Kilometers</p><p>- Automatic Transmission</p><p><strong> FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  </p><p> </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2016 RAM 1500

240,000 KM

$13,330

+ taxes & licensing
Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

