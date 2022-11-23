Menu
2016 RAM 1500

155,800 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394054
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT1GS190750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 155,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4WD - 155800KM - Features including air conditioning,  heated seats, backup camera, touchscreen display, alloy rims and more!

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of ful and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

 www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

