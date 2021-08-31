Menu
2016 RAM 2500

72,200 KM

Details Description Features

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Longhorn Limited

2016 RAM 2500

Longhorn Limited

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807536
  • Stock #: 106739
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL0GG106739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- BEAUTIFUL 2016 RAM 2500 LONGHORN LIMITED - 72200KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

 

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 890-0020 for Cal

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

 

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

