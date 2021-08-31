2016 RAM 2500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $68,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7807536

7807536 Stock #: 106739

106739 VIN: 3C6UR5GL0GG106739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.