Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru WRX

135,348 KM

Details Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru WRX

Limited 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

Limited 6M

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,348KM
VIN JF1VA1L64G9814124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2073
  • Mileage 135,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2020 Honda Civic SPORT HATCHBACK CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Honda Civic SPORT HATCHBACK CVT 118,673 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, EXCELLENT SHAPE, 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, EXCELLENT SHAPE, 4WD 66,228 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Kia Sportage EX AWD 193,579 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX