Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru WRX

204,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru WRX

4-DOOR

Watch This Vehicle
12883838

2016 Subaru WRX

4-DOOR

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12883838
  2. 12883838
  3. 12883838
  4. 12883838
  5. 12883838
  6. 12883838
  7. 12883838
  8. 12883838
  9. 12883838
  10. 12883838
  11. 12883838
  12. 12883838
  13. 12883838
  14. 12883838
  15. 12883838
  16. 12883838
  17. 12883838
  18. 12883838
  19. 12883838
  20. 12883838
  21. 12883838
  22. 12883838
  23. 12883838
  24. 12883838
  25. 12883838
  26. 12883838
  27. 12883838
  28. 12883838
  29. 12883838
  30. 12883838
  31. 12883838
  32. 12883838
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,000KM
VIN jf1va1a60g9822515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 334087
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR 204,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE / 7PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING / for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Toyota Sienna LE / 7PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING / 99,000 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX / PUSH BUTTON START / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Honda Civic EX / PUSH BUTTON START / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 185,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2016 Subaru WRX