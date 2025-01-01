$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
4-DOOR
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
Used
204,000KM
VIN jf1va1a60g9822515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 334087
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
