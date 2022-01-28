$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Subaru WRX
2016 Subaru WRX
Limited CVT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
122,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8178235
- Stock #: 1114
- VIN: JF1VA1G66G9800915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1114
- Mileage 122,610 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3