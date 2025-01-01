Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota RAV4

197,000 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12931034

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12931034
  2. 12931034
  3. 12931034
  4. 12931034
  5. 12931034
  6. 12931034
  7. 12931034
  8. 12931034
  9. 12931034
  10. 12931034
  11. 12931034
  12. 12931034
  13. 12931034
  14. 12931034
  15. 12931034
  16. 12931034
  17. 12931034
  18. 12931034
  19. 12931034
  20. 12931034
  21. 12931034
  22. 12931034
  23. 12931034
  24. 12931034
  25. 12931034
  26. 12931034
  27. 12931034
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
VIN 2t3bfrev8gw461047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 197,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord NEW ARRIVAL / SPORT / 1.5L TURBO / LEATHER / SUNROOF / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / FACTORY REMOTE START for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Honda Accord NEW ARRIVAL / SPORT / 1.5L TURBO / LEATHER / SUNROOF / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / FACTORY REMOTE START 156,025 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Subaru WRX 4-DOOR 204,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2016 Toyota RAV4