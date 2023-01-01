Menu
2016 Toyota Yaris

69,745 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

CE AUTO

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: vnkjtud33ga066366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,745 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 TOYOTA YARIS CE AUTO

Ultra Low Kms! | Clean Carfax | Alloy Wheels

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change

- CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

