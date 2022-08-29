Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

154,000 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9302710
  Stock #: 1369
  VIN: 3VW267AJ1GM401052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1369
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

