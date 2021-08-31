Menu
2016 Yamaha FJ-09

19,700 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

19,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803426
  • VIN: JYARN37N1GA000696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 19,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Mid windshield, factory hand gards, ABS brakes. Really sharp bike!!! CALL MIKE FOR INFORMATION (902) 899-2384

$8,900Year2016MakeYamahaModelFJ 09Mileage19700 kmEngine900 ccColorSilver and BlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

