2016 Yamaha Grizzly 700

Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering, wintch, like new ITP Mud Light Tires. fully automatic. For information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384Year2016MakeYamahaModel700 Grizzly EPS 4X4Mileage5900 kmEngine700 ccDrive4WDColorBlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
