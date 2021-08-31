Menu
2016 Yamaha Grizzly 700

5,900 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
EPS

EPS

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

5,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803396
  • VIN: 5Y4AMA7W7GA300428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 5,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering, wintch, like new ITP Mud Light Tires. fully automatic. For information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384

Year2016MakeYamahaModel700 Grizzly EPS 4X4Mileage5900 kmEngine700 ccDrive4WDColorBlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

