Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! financing available!!Roof, 1/2 windshield, winch, front bumper, 1/2 doors,in and out 4 wheel drive, fender flairs, rear view mirror. Good rubber! Real nice bike!!!!<br /><br />$8,900<br />Year    2016<br />Make    Yamaha<br />Model    Wolverine 700 4x4<br />Mileage    3116 mi<br />Engine    700 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Green and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

3,116 MI

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

700

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

700

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1731339082
  2. 1731339082
  3. 1731339082
  4. 1731339082
  5. 1731339082
  6. 1731339082
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,116MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 3,116 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available!!Roof, 1/2 windshield, winch, front bumper, 1/2 doors,in and out 4 wheel drive, fender flairs, rear view mirror. Good rubber! Real nice bike!!!!

$8,900
Year    2016
Make    Yamaha
Model    Wolverine 700 4x4
Mileage    3116 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE 700 for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE 700 3,116 MI $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Can-Am Commander 800 XT EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Can-Am Commander 800 XT EPS 3,594 MI $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE 5,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE