2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE
700
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 3,116 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available!!Roof, 1/2 windshield, winch, front bumper, 1/2 doors,in and out 4 wheel drive, fender flairs, rear view mirror. Good rubber! Real nice bike!!!!
Year 2016
Make Yamaha
Model Wolverine 700 4x4
Mileage 3116 mi
Engine 700 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
