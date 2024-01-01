Menu
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, FOXX gas shocks, roof, full front windshield, front and rear bumpers, half doors,winch with fair lead control, front and rear aluminum A arm protectors, fender flairs, SS mag wheels with like new tires,tailgate, in and out 4 wheel drive.Real clean side x side!!!

$10,900
Year    2016
Make    Yamaha
Model    Wolverine 700 LS EPS 4X4
Mileage    2019 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

2,019 MI

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

700 LS EPS 4X4

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE

700 LS EPS 4X4

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,019MI
Excellent Condition

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 2,019 MI

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, FOXX gas shocks, roof, full front windshield, front and rear bumpers, half doors,winch with fair lead control, front and rear aluminum A arm protectors, fender flairs, SS mag wheels with like new tires,tailgate, in and out 4 wheel drive.Real clean side x side!!!

$10,900
Year    2016
Make    Yamaha
Model    Wolverine 700 LS EPS 4X4
Mileage    2019 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE