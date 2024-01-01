$10,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Yamaha WOLVERINE
700 LS EPS 4X4
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 2,019 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, FOXX gas shocks, roof, full front windshield, front and rear bumpers, half doors,winch with fair lead control, front and rear aluminum A arm protectors, fender flairs, SS mag wheels with like new tires,tailgate, in and out 4 wheel drive.Real clean side x side!!!
Year 2016
Make Yamaha
Model Wolverine 700 LS EPS 4X4
Mileage 2019 mi
Engine 700 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384