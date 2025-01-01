2017 Arctic Cat 700

$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,070MI
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,070 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,only 1070 miles,fully automatic,real clean bike
$8,995
Year 2017
Make Arctic Cat
Model 700 Wild Cat 4x4
Mileage 1070 mi
Engine 700 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
