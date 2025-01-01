Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition,financing available,only 1070 miles,fully automatic,real clean bike<br /><br />$8,995<br />Year    2017<br />Make    Arctic Cat<br />Model    700 Wild Cat 4x4<br />Mileage    1070 mi<br />Engine    700 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Green and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2017 Arctic Cat 700

1,070 MI

Details Description

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Arctic Cat 700

Wildcat

Watch This Vehicle
12848264

2017 Arctic Cat 700

Wildcat

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1754914747594
  2. 1754914748079
  3. 1754914748569
  4. 1754914748994
  5. 1754914749475
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,070MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1,070 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,only 1070 miles,fully automatic,real clean bike

$8,995
Year    2017
Make    Arctic Cat
Model    700 Wild Cat 4x4
Mileage    1070 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2017 Arctic Cat 700 Wildcat for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Arctic Cat 700 Wildcat 1,070 MI $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 3,924 MI $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10 XMR 4,824 MI $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2017 Arctic Cat 700