2017 Buick Encore

138,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

12206877

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred FWD

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
VIN KL4CJASB7HB005690

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Buick Encore