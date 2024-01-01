Menu
<div><span>2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Driver Memory Settings, CUE Infotainment System, 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Bose Premium Audio System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Wireless Charging, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Keyless Access and Push-Button Start, 18-inch Alloy Wheels, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Park Assist, Safety Features including advanced airbag system, traction control, and stability control, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Navigation, Universal Home Remote, Frameless Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror, Power Sunroof, Adaptive Remote Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.</span><br></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><div>Financing Available </div><div>Trades Welcome </div><div> </div><div>RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE </div><div> </div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax</div><div>- Every vehicle is undercoated</div><div>- Every vehicle is delivered for free</div><div>- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well</div><br /><div><br></div>

2017 Cadillac ATS

129,087 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

Used
129,087KM
VIN 1G6AH5SX9H0175978

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-039
  • Mileage 129,087 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

