Financing available! power steering, Blacked out Can Am wheels with aftermarket tires. Lower door inserts, aluminum roof, 1/2 windshield, gas Foxx shocks, rear view mirror, front fender flairs, in and out 4 wheel drive, fully automatic. Has some cosmetic scratches. Call Mike for more details at 902 899-2384

$13,900
Year    2017
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 Turbo R
Mileage    3658 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    White and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2017 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X3 TURBO R

2017 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X3 TURBO R

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Financing available! power steering, Blacked out Can Am wheels with aftermarket tires. Lower door inserts, aluminum roof, 1/2 windshield, gas Foxx shocks, rear view mirror, front fender flairs, in and out 4 wheel drive, fully automatic. Has some cosmetic scratches. Call Mike for more details at 902 899-2384

$13,900
Year    2017
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 Turbo R
Mileage    3658 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    White and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2017 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000