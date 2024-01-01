2017 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

$13,900+ tax & licensing
Financing available! power steering, Blacked out Can Am wheels with aftermarket tires. Lower door inserts, aluminum roof, 1/2 windshield, gas Foxx shocks, rear view mirror, front fender flairs, in and out 4 wheel drive, fully automatic. Has some cosmetic scratches. Call Mike for more details at 902 899-2384
Year 2017
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 Turbo R
Mileage 3658 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color White and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
