2017 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Listing ID: 10219284
- VIN: 3JVGBVGAW20HK0004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing avaible ! Power steering! Aluminum roof, full front windshield with wiper, LED light bar, front and rear bumpers,rock sliders, door lowers, wintch, fender flair kit, 185 tune, RR air box, Cat detete, dual exhaust, daulton clutch kit. Real nice X3!!!! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 WITH ENQUIRIES
$20,900
Year
2017
Make
Can Am
Model
Maverick X3 TURBO R
Mileage
7000 it is in miles
Engine
900 Turbo R cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Silver and Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
