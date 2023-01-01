Menu
2017 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO

7,000 KM

Details Description

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10219284
  • VIN: 3JVGBVGAW20HK0004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing avaible ! Power steering! Aluminum roof, full front windshield with wiper, LED light bar, front and rear bumpers,rock sliders, door lowers, wintch, fender flair kit, 185 tune, RR air box, Cat detete, dual exhaust, daulton clutch kit. Real nice X3!!!! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 WITH ENQUIRIES

$20,900

Year

2017

Make

Can Am

Model

Maverick X3 TURBO R

Mileage

7000 it is in miles

Engine

900 Turbo R cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Silver and Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

