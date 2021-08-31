Menu
2017 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT

3,800 MI

Details Description

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2017 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT

2017 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT

XTP Financing Available!!!

2017 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT

XTP Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

3,800MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7736592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,800 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering!, Aluminum skid plate, aluminum blacked out mag wheels with Big Horn Maxxis Tires, gas shocks, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards, heated hand and thumb warmers, Super nice bike CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL

$13,400Year2017MakeCan AmModel1000 Outlander XTP EPSMileage3800 miEngine1000 SelectDrive4WDColorBlack on BlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

